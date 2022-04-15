CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

