Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.