CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.99 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 3,943,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,523. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,307,000 after purchasing an additional 176,376 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after acquiring an additional 984,447 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

