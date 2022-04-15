CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $29.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 5,403,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,767. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $32.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $532,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

