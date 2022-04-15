Centric Swap Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $832,156.10 and approximately $1.76 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.31 or 0.07481107 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,453.81 or 0.99771927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

