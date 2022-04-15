Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Hits $118.64 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $118.64 million and $301,683.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.07 or 0.07495304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.65 or 0.99986818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041695 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.