Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.78 Million

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) to post sales of $79.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.20 million. Certara reported sales of $66.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $355.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $1,902,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,352 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,746. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 311,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,259. Certara has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

