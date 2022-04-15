C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 100.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

