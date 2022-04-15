ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $1,313,379.14 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,594,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,347. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Linse Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,814,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

