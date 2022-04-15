ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $840,658.07 and $8,079.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,396.47 or 0.99925991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

