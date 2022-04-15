Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.25. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.