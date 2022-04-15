Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHKR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 39,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,809. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.