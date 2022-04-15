China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CBGH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

