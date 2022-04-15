Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.67. 345,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

