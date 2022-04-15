Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

CTRN stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $32.01. 480,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,994. Citi Trends has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

