Citigroup Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $900.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $1,035.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $889.71.

BLK stock opened at $688.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $742.16 and a 200-day moving average of $840.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 40.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

