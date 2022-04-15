Citigroup Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $900.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $1,035.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $889.71.
BLK stock opened at $688.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $742.16 and a 200-day moving average of $840.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
