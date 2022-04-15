Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $8.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,043,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,046,304. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.