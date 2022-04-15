Citigroup Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

