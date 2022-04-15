Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.81 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $23.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $26.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,584,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,042,506. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

