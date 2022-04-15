Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

