CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLPHY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 30,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.1449 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

