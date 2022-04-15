CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

Shares of CME traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.66. 834,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.73. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.