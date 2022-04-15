Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 2,220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,012.0 days.

COCSF remained flat at $$5.22 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

