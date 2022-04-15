Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Colfax from $198.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.85. Colfax has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 1,498 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $58,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $108,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,559,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

