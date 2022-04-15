Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.83. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 115,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,324,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 216,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.