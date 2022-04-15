Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $228.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $231.34 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $245.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $983.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 114,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.37. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,726,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.