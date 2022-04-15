Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Down 2.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09. 26,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 986,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the third quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

