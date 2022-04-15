CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Purchases 239,427 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,827,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,848,646.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $7.19 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,105,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

