Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CTG opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

