Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $72,234,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $31,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $10,464,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.49. The company had a trading volume of 276,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,304. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $141.38 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

