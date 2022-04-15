CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $47,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $144.13 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

