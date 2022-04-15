ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.95.

COP stock opened at $101.37 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

