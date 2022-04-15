Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,751 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.47. 7,283,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,876. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.33. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $152.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.