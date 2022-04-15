Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1,522.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

BABA traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. 20,931,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,829,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $241.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

