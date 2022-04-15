Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $15.33 Million Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,419,964 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond comprises about 0.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 371,636 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,718. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

