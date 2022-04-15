Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $28.52 Million Stock Holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,097,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506,439 shares during the period. Audacy comprises 1.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Audacy worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Audacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Audacy by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 477,470 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Audacy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Audacy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Audacy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Audacy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 618,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.36 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

