Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,731 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMR traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.66. The company had a trading volume of 662,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,787. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $159.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.96.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

