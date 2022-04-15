Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 742,726 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the quarter. Fossil Group accounts for about 2.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 9.69% of Fossil Group worth $51,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

FOSL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

