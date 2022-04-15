Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,321. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.46.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.