Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 31,059 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,528 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 31,059 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,578,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,408.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,782. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

