Convex Finance Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $28.49 or 0.00070348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $10.95 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.02 or 0.07471669 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.05 or 0.99990378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00041513 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,419,053 coins and its circulating supply is 57,747,338 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

