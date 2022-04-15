Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.14.

Shares of TXG opened at C$16.16 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

