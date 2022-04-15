Cormark Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.45.

TSE:AAV opened at C$10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.25. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.06 and a 52 week high of C$10.40.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9282046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52. Insiders have sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 in the last quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

