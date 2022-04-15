Corra.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1,403.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002281 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and $1,403.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.99 or 0.07410292 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,417.30 or 1.00202528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

