Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Buy”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.19.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. Coupa Software has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

