Covalent Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $75.17 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.92 or 0.07480054 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,329.36 or 0.99759990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041447 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

