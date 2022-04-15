Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.59.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

