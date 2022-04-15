Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $188.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.24.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

