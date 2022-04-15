Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.63.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.42. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.60.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.519 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

