Critical Comparison: Zymergen (ZY) & Its Competitors

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zymergen to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 99 741 1293 30 2.58

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 283.52%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 26.48%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.18 Zymergen Competitors $2.79 billion $101.13 million 22.16

Zymergen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -16.00% -2.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zymergen competitors beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

